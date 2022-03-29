TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News at 10) – Florida advocacy groups are speaking out after the Parental Rights in Education Bill – also referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – was signed into law Monday by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill officially bans any instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

“Yesterday’s bill signing was a really dark day for Florida Families. Not since the days of Anita Bryant and The John’s Committee has LGBT Floridians seen such vitriol from their government,” said Michael Womack, Communications Manager for Equality Florida, Florida’s largest LGBT civil rights organization. The group plans to take legal action as soon as this week. “Florida should be a welcoming place for all families and this sends a really, really bad message. We see you, we love you, we support you and … we will correct this.”

But Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t budging.

“We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, healthcare and well-being of their children. We will not move from that,” said DeSantis Monday at the signing.

“When parents are excluded from critical decisions affecting their child’s health and well-being at school, it sends the message to children that their parents’ input and authority are no longer important,” said a parent, January Littlejohn, who claims her child was privately exposed to conversations based around sexual orientation and gender identity. “Often, social transition is the first step towards medical transition and schools are grossly unqualified to be taking these steps without parental involvement,” she said.

In a statement to CW44 News, “Hillsborough County Public Schools prides itself on being an inclusive community where students are heard, not silenced; where differences are celebrated, not stifled. The safety and mental wellness of all students remains a top priority in our district. To promote intolerance toward any group within our school system is both damaging and contrary to our educational mission. Hillsborough County Public Schools will remain a place where all students are welcomed and nurtured.”

“I remember laying in bed staring into the darkness with tears in my eyes praying that God would fix me,:” explained Womack. “Teachers in my life saw the value in me that I didn’t see in myself. This bill is an effort to erase those support systems and I will not stand for it.”

Stick with CW44 News for this developing story.