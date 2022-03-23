TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Developers are breaking ground on 17 new affordable housing properties in Tampa, all with the goal of helping residents survive the growing housing market.

Thelma Russell and Frankie Cartwright live just around the corner from where two new affordable homes will be built along East Emma Street.

“We need affordable homes because our young people are trying to get places to live and they seem to be having a problem getting a place.” said Russell.

Two of those young people she’s talking about are her niece and nephew who have been looking for a home in their budget for several months.

“A lot of the times, they are not getting the salaries that they could afford for a house that they would have to pay $2,000 to $3,000 a month,” said Russell.

The City of Tampa awarded seven minority owned developers and four non-profits money to build 17 new affordable homes, and Russell says this is good news for her niece and nephew.

“I’m hoping and praying that they would be able to get into one of them,” said Russell.

Patricia Brewton lives directly across from the plot of land on East Emma Street and says the new properties will help families in need.

“It’s very affordable for people, and it gives people another option because renting and leasing now is out of control. There are a lot of homeless working people now,” said Brewton.

And as the new homes are built, brewton says the community will benefit.

“It’ll bring all different types of people to the neighborhood. People from different cultures, and with that comes different businesses,” said Brewton.

Officials say these two homes are scheduled to be completed this Fall.