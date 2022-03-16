Filed Under:Asian businesses attacked, Asian women killed, Atlanta, Georgia, massage shootings, one year on, President Joe Biden, racist violence
People gather for a vigil at Washington Square Park to express solidarity with Atlanta to show support for Asian and Pacific Islander communities on March 20, 2021 in New York City. Demonstrations have taken place across the United States as a series of shootings at three spas, on Tuesday in the Atlanta area left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(CBS News) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday remembered the victims of the shootings at three massage businesses in Georgia a year earlier and decried racism, misogyny and gun violence.

Six women of Asian descent were among the eight people killed on March 16, 2021. Though prosecutors disagree about whether the shootings were motivated by racial animus, the slayings contributed to fear and anger among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders already experiencing a rise in hostility and motivated many people to join the fight against it.

Asian American organizations in cities across the country planned rallies Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the shootings and to promote awareness about ongoing violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

