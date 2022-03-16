SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Sarasota Woman is being charged by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 14-week-old infant.

Lily Scheip, 32, of Sarasota, is bring charged with Second Degree Murder after an investigation was taken place.

On November 8, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded with paramedics to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle for the report of a male infant who was unconscious and not breathing. According to the 911 caller, a neighbor later identified as Lily Scheip, DOB 08/29/90, came to the door carrying the unresponsive baby. CPR was performed until emergency personnel arrived and rushed the infant to the hospital. Although no obvious injuries were initially observed, the baby was transferred to Tampa General Hospital where doctors discovered head trauma. He later died on November 10 as a result of his injuries. During an interview, Scheip told detectives she was the only person caring for the infant at the time he was found unresponsive.

According to reports, the investigation revealed the child previously suffered two broken legs in September from an apparent accidental fall. Following an autopsy, detectives learned there was one partially healed skull fracture and at least two recent impact injuries to the back of the infant’s head while he was in the exclusive care of Scheip. The death was determined to be a homicide.

Scheip was arrested Tuesday afternoon and now faces a single count of Second Degree Murder. She remains in custody today without bond.