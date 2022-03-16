SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota man is facing charges after an assault and stabbing incident on Friday, March 11.
Arron Kvamme, 32, of Sarasota, is facing Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon and simple assault charges after the friday afternoon incident.
According to Reports, on Friday, March 11, Sarasota Police officers responded to the intersection of State Street and Lemon Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Officers discovered Kvamme stabbed a victim, an adult man, in the lower abdomen for no apparent reason. Officers believe the attack was unprovoked. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and sustained serious injuries but the injuries were not life-threatening.
Kvamme was later arrested in the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Sarasota.
During the investigation, Sarasota Police officers learned Kvamme assaulted a worker in the 1500 block of State Street, Sarasota, before the stabbing incident happened.
Kvamme is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $500,000 bond.