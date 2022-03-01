BELTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was Dad to the rescue (in the middle of the arena) during some scary moments at a rodeo in Texas.

Young bull rider Cody Hooks was thrown shortly after coming out of the gate at the Bell County Rodeo in Belton, Texas. As he lay on the ground unconscious the more than 1,000 pound animal maneuvers away from several rodeo clowns and heads for him — with horns down.

But before the bull even turns toward Cody, his Dad — Landis Hooks — jumped down into the ring near his son. When the bull headed toward the pair, Landis wrapped himself around Cody, covering the teenager’s body with his own and shielding him from the bull.

Cody, 18, shared video of the incident on his Instagram page. He posted, “Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my Dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx, could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”

Landis took a pretty good swipe from the bull, but amazingly both father and son are okay. Cody had some bruises and a concussion — from hitting his head on the bull’s head during the ride — but said he is looking forward to getting back in the chute.

Belton, Texas is about 45 miles southwest of Waco.