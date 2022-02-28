ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A black woman-owned resource hub called ComfiArt is giving minority artists a hand up in the art of business, addressing the lack of resources and equity gaps many Black artists face when marketing their work.

Zarinah Dennis starting painting five years ago as a form of therapy and launched her brand called Bitter Darlings.

“I wanted something that was kind of like an oxymoron, good and bad, negative and positive, so that’s where the bitter comes from, and the darlings,” Dennis said.

She’s now showcasing her artwork just about everywhere: on canvases, notebooks and blankets, with the help of ComfiArt.

“ComfiArt started the Design and Muse program, and I’ve been a part of it ever since,” said Dennis.

Dionna Collins, an artist herself, launched ComfiArt in 2016, helping Black, Indigenous and people of color as they turn their visual art into businesses.

“ComfiArt is a business incubator that focuses on visual artists,” she said. “We work with graphic designers, painters, sculptors, jewelry artists. Some of the things that we focus on is e-commerce, our business to business partnerships, our community.”

The incubator also helps photographers, painters, muralists, tattoo artists get their businesses going.

Collins says she’s all too familiar with the extra challenges minorities face when of launching their own businesses, including the financial obstacles, and she says it’s about connecting them with the right people and resources like legal assistance, social media management and public relations.

“This is something that I always wanted to have for myself,” said Collins, who is now closing the equity gaps for others. “It’s a real passion of mine to help others and people in my community.”

ComfiArt offers a free membership program called ComfiCommunity and other services. For more information, click here.