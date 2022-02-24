Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine late Wednesday, Ukrainian and American officials said, with President Joe Biden accusing Russian leader Vladimir Putin of personally choosing to carry out “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister called it a “full-scale invasion.”
Russian shelling began moments after Putin said he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine. He called on Ukraine’s forces to lay down their arms and surrender their country to Russian control.
CBS News teams in the capital city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border in the country’s east, heard shelling into the early hours of the morning as a Ukrainian government spokesperson said “cruise and ballistic missile strikes” were underway targeting military control centers in Kyiv.