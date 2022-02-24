Ford logo seen on a parked Ford truck outside a Ford dealership on Wednesday, 24 August 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(CBS News) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the driveshafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.
The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts.
Ford says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen, and touch the drive shaft. The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.