TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Kevin Hohn (66, Brooksville) has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. Hohn was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000, a special assessment of $20,000, and $6,000 in restitution to the victims. Hohn will be required to serve 5 years of supervised release upon his release from prison and to register as a sex offender. Hohn had pleaded guilty on November 19, 2021.

According to court documents, in September and December 2020, investigators identified a certain internet protocol (IP) address as having distributed images and a video depicting children being sexually abused. The IP address used to distribute these materials was traced to Hohn’s residence in Brooksville. Investigators determined that Hohn is a retired Special Agent with the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and former mayor of the City of Brooksville.

On February 19, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Hohn’s residence and found Hohn sitting in his office at a computer that was connected to an external hard drive. An examination of the external hard drive revealed more than 100 images depicting child sexual abuse materials. The investigators also discovered 40 videos and several hundred images depicting children that had been covertly recorded inside of Hohn’s home. The children were unaware that Hohn was recording them as they were dressing and undressing, exiting the shower, and engaging in other innocent activities. Hohn created screen captures of videos that depicted the children naked and zoomed in on one child’s genitalia.

“While child exploitation is disgusting and vile in all circumstances, it can be especially traumatic when the predator is in a position of leadership and trust,” said HSI Tampa acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Silliman. “Because of the efforts of HSI special agents and the Hernando County and Pasco Sheriff’s Offices, the community can rest assured this criminal will harm no more children.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Claire Favorit.