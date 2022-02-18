(CBS News) — Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. To identify if you have an impacted bottle, check the number on the bottom of the bottle. If it starts with digits 22 through 37 and contains K8, SH, or Z2, or has an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later, it should be thrown out. All of the formulas were produced at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the company said.

The four infants, located in Texas, Ohio, and Minnesota, were diagnosed with bacteria infections cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella Newport, and hospitalized. One of the infants may have died of cronobacter, according to the FDA.

