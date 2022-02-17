The City of Tampa just opened its new solid waste facility. As more people move to the Tampa Bay Area, city leaders say the goal is to efficiently dispose of trash faster than ever before.

Larry Washington, the City of Tampa Director for the Department of Solid Waste. says “It’s challenging. There are some days where the lines are wrapped around the building.”

But those days will soon be over.

Washington is talking about the old solid waste building, but now there’s a new and improved transfer station.

“Our old facility we transport about 600 tons a day, now we can transport 1,200 tons a day,” said Washington.

A big reason for the new facility is because there’s been an increase in trash being produced as more people are moving to the Tampa Bay Area.

“With the housing market for one, so we want to make sure we are able to provide the citizens and the public what I need,” said Washington.

Officials say the new McKay Bay transfer station will be 53,000 square feet and will make it easier for residents to drop off their trash.

“Refrigerators, old TV’s, construction debris,” said Washington.

But city leaders say the biggest benefit is helping the environment.

“We’ll be able to segregate the trash now so we can put the biodegradable separate from what needs to go into our waste energy plant,” said Jane Castor, Tampa Mayor.

“The more waste that we can bring here means less waste we are going to have in our bay, so the more we can get the public to bring their waste and properly dispose of it the cleaner our city looks as far as aesthetically and the safer our city is,” said Washington.