CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detective has arrested Daniel Redman, 29, of Inverness, for the premeditated murder of his brother.

On January 14, 2022, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of East Dawson Drive in Inverness where they had located the victim, Brenden Redman, 19, lying in the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds. Witnesses told deputies the suspected shooter tried to break into their home before he fled on foot. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Daniel Redman, who was just released from prison on January 9, through witness statements.

Brenden was air-lifted to Marion County for medical treatment and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Deputies began searching for the suspect with the assistance of a K-9 unit. Within minutes, the suspect was tracked to a motor home located approximately a quarter mile away. Upon contact, the suspect was observed holding another victim, with obvious injuries, as hostage. Deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to release the hostage, which he eventually complied with. Once the hostage was safe, deputies ordered the suspect to show them his hands. The suspect refused to comply and reached behind his back towards his waistband. After failing to comply with verbal commands, fearing for the safety of others, the suspect was shot one time. Deputies immediately secured the suspect and rendered first aid, until he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Daniel Redman has been arrested for the following charges:

Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon

Shoot/throw deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance

Burglary with battery

Premeditated murder

Kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony

“The immediate action and quick thinking our deputies demonstrated in this grisly situation speaks volumes to the rigorous training they undergo to serve our citizens,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “In this situation every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the life of another victim. I commend our outstanding team of professionals for their dedication and thoroughness during this difficult case.”