TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Thursday was the opening day for the Florida State Fair, and there are a lot of new attractions to see this year!

Caden Menear, one fair visitor, says “The best part is getting out here and enjoying the weather to be honest with you because back home it’s like 25 degrees all the time.”

David Berrios, another visitor, says “As an adult, i’m here for the food, so I heard they have deep fried banana pudding.”

Whether you’re coming to the Florida State Fair to be out in the sun, to enjoy the food, or hop on a ride, there’s something for everyone.

Corey Darnell, Creative Director for the Florida State Fair, says this year there are a lot of new attractions

“So we’ve got the Wall of Death which is an old school act with motor cycle bikes, riding around an old school drum. We’ve got Wet and Wild, a jet ski show that’s happening on the lake. We’ve also got Cirque De Ma’Ceo, which is an acrobatic-equestrian show.”

He says you can also look forward to some new food like a Big Mac pizza, a funnel cake taco and donut dogs.

“The pandemic did hurt us over the last two years and we are coming back stronger,” said Darnell.

Fair officials say they expect a lot of people to come out and enjoy the fair this year, especially because of the pandemic.

One fair visitor, Barbara Kaiser, says “I felt pent up for the past two years. Just do you wear a mask, do you not wear a mask? Do you go to indoor things do you not? This is mostly outdoors, and when it is indoors, it’s mostly spread out. I haven’t had any problems.”

Visitors all over the fair say they’re happy to enjoy a sense of normalcy again.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s 70 degrees, it’s awesome out here. It’s nice to see people out. Everybody is safe and happy,” said Berrios.

The Florida State Fair runs through February 21.