SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Two suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of homicide and attempted homicide in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Sha’Miya Williams, 16, of Tampa was arrested by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, February 7.

Thamar Liafortune, 16, of Bradenton, was also arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. He turned himself into law enforcement on Monday, February 9, 2022. He’s facing charges of Homicide and Attempted Homicide.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, at 4:22 p.m., Sarasota Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue, because of multiple 911 calls of shots being fired. The initial investigation revealed that three juvenile victims sustained gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old male victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died. A 16-year-old male victim, who was shot in the hand, and a 9-year-old female victim, who was shot in the shoulder, were also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for their injuries. There were six more juveniles, ages 7, 10, 17, 13, 11, and 13, who were in the line of gunfire but fortunately did not get shot.

Multiple witnesses told Sarasota Police that they saw two people shooting from a gold-colored sedan that came to a stop at the intersection of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue. Witnesses said one of the shooters was using a rifle from the rear driver’s side door and the other shooter was using a handgun from the driver’s seat. Victims on the scene told Sarasota Police officers that the shooting incident was the result of an altercation between two of the victims.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com