TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – NFL legend Tom Brady announcing his retirement Tuesday morning. This comes after 22 seasons, seven Superbowl wins and a slew of passing records.

“I have loved him since I first saw him when he went with the Patriots,” said fan, Anita Findlen.

A man, commonly referred to as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time in football history is now retired.

“Disappointed. He’s a great quarterback, he was an asset to our team and I thought he did a great job,” Tampa Bay resident, Jim Meadows.

On Tuesday, the legendary football player, Tom Brady, posted this on social media: saying “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

In the post, Brady goes on to thank the Buccaneers football team, coaches, fans, and the Tampa Bay Area.

“Have a good life, thank you for coming here and to win us the Superbowl,” said Meadows.

Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former quarterback for the New England Patriots, has won seven Superbowls through out his 22 year career. Fans says they are thankful that he brought one of those Superbowls to the Tampa Bay Area.

“It was incredible, it was awesome, but at some point he’s going to have to retire, he’s running out of fingers to put rings on,” said Meadows.

Mayor of St. Petersburg, Ken Welch, said on Tuesday, that he is happy for the star football player’s decision.

“Prove to us guys that are older than 40 that you can still be the goat, so I’m thankful for all he brought to our community,” said Welch.

One fan of Tom Brady, Anita Findlen, has been a supporter since day one.

“Always been a patriots fan but I am more of a Tom Brady fan. This year I had to watch both because I was raised in New England, but Tom Brady is my man,” said Findlen.

Findlen and several other Tampa Bay residents have one message for the “GOAT.”

“I wish you well with your businesses, with your charities, and especially with your family,” said Findlen.