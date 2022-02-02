ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A history-making moment in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, as Mayor Ken Welch marked the first day of Black History Month.
Mayor Welch, who is the city's first black mayor, raised the Woodson flag over city hall in honor of Black History Month.
The flag depicts Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who many recognize as the father of black history.
At the flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Welch, spoke about educating the next generation and the community about the history of African Americans.
"To achieve true equity and opportunity for all residents of our city, informed by our history. History, accurate history, does matter," said Welch.
Mayor Welch is the African American mayor in the United States to ever raise a Black History Month flag at a city government location.