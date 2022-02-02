(CBS News) — On the first day of Black History Month, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three other teams—alleging several instances of racial discrimination.

Flores, joined by his attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, exclusively told “CBS Mornings” that they didn’t need to file a lawsuit for the world to know that there’s a diversity hiring problem in the NFL

“We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know that there’s a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the National Football League. The numbers speak for themselves,” Flores said. “We filed the lawsuit so that we could create some change. And that’s important to me. I think we are at a fork in the road. We are either going to keep it the way it is or go in another direction and actually make some real change in where we are actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etc.”

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the NFL, the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and other unnamed individuals.

Click here for more from CBS News.