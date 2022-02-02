Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores on racist hiring practices in NFL: 'Humiliation, disbelief, anger' Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three other teams—alleging several instances of racial discrimination.

Local Puppies Making Their Debut At The Puppy Bowl XVIIIThree local puppies will make their national television debut next month when they take the field for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVIII. Rescue dogs Maisie, Billie and Jenna are with local animal rescue group Compassion Kind of St. Petersburg. Billie will star in the starting lineup. Masie will come in off the bench. Both dogs will play for Team Ruff. Featured as a cheerleader for Team Fluff is sweet pup Jenna.