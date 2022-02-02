NEW YORK (CBS News) — CNN President Jeff Zucker is stepping down effective immediately, according to the cable network. In a memo cited by CNN, Zucker said he had had a “consensual relationship” with a colleague that he failed to disclose when it began.
CNN didn’t immediately return a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch. The news was first reported by CNN’s Brian Stelter, who tweeted an image of the memo sent by Zucker to CNN employees. Stelter said the network was “stunned” by his resignation.
In the memo, Zucker said the relationship had come to light during the network’s investigation of former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December for his role in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, formulate his defense during a sexual harassment scandal.