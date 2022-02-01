Filed Under:Albany State University, Alcorn State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bomb Threat, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, Howard University, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Morgan State University, southern university, Spelman College, University of the District of Columbia, Xavier University of Louisiana

(CBS News) — For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C., was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

CBS Washington, D.C., affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other schools getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

