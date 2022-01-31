(CBS News) — Federal prosecutors have reached plea deals on federal hate crime charges with two of the three White men convicted of killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery, court documents show. Arbery’s parents are “vehemently against” the deals, their lawyer says.
Arbery, 25, was shot to death while jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020.READ MORE: Deputies Condut Investigation After Body Found In The Water By The Gandy Bridge
Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of state murder charges in November.
The McMichaels were sentenced in January to life without parole. Bryan can seek parole after 30 years behind bars.READ MORE: Former Pharmacy Executive Pleads Guilty To $88 Million Health Care Fraud Conspiracy Targeting Military Health Care Programs
Along with the state charges, the three have been hit with federal civil rights counts that accuse them of using force and threats of force, because of his race, to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street. All three have pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.
Court filings show prosecutors will present the deals stuck with the McMichaels on the federal charges to a court for approval Monday morning.MORE NEWS: Nurse Sentenced For Tampering With Intensive Care Unit Patient’s Medication