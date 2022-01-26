BRANDON, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An undercover investigation resulted in a shooting between Hillsborough County deputies and two suspects near the Westfield Brandon Mall.

Officials say it all happened Monday afternoon and no one was hurt, but the incident has local residents and business owners on edge.

Several business owners say they are nervous after hearing the shooting happened just down the street, but they’re doing everything they can to be aware of their surroundings and stay safe.

“That’s ridiculous. I take my niece over there all the time to Panera, Cheesecake Factory,” Patrick Stier a local business owner.

Stier works just five minutes from where an undercover investigation turned into a shooting between Hillsborough County deputies and two suspects.

“You hear about that kind of stuff around here all the time,” said Stier.

Officials say an undercover detective was trying to buy guns from two suspects at the Brandon Mall on Monday. All three were inside the detective’s car during the purchase. That’s when the two suspects tried to rob the detective at gun point.

Officials say the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Apprehension Team moved in to help the detective and several shots were fired by the suspects. Officials say no one was hurt, and deputies arrested one suspect on Monday and the other suspect Tuesday afternoon.

“It did make me a little nervous because gun violence right now is a little crazy,” said Valentina Orochena, a resident in Brandon.

Orochena goes to cosmetology school near the mall and says hearing something like this happening so close is frightening.

“Most of the time these kind of things happen because people are on edge and anxious. They have so many emotions and anger inside,” said Orochena.

Suspect 19-year-old Jordan Garcia is now facing several charges including armed robbery and dealing in stolen property. The other suspect, 19-year-old Jaycob Riley, is facing charges including armed robbery and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, both Orochena and Stier say they will be taking extra precautions to stay safe.

“Lock all of your doors, make sure you are keeping your car doors locked, and just kind of observe your area,” said Stier.

“Sometimes trust your gut feeling. I trust my gut feeling. If I go somewhere, and I don’t feel right, I need to leave. It doesn’t matter where I am or who I’m with,” said Orochena.