ATLANTA (CBS News) — A Georgia district attorney’s request to have a special grand jury impaneled for her investigation into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump has been granted.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked on January 20 for the special grand jury. Her request "was considered and approved by a majority" of the county's Superior Court judges, according to an order filed Monday by Fulton County's chief judge.
Willis had written in her request that her investigators had "information indicating a reasonable probability" that the election "was subject to possible criminal disruptions."
Willis has said in interviews that the investigation includes a January 2, 2021 phone call in which Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, "I just want to find 11,780 votes." Trump lost the state to Joe Biden by that margin, and the outcome was affirmed by several recounts.