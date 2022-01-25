HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second suspect in the shooting that involved undercover deputies outside of the Westfield Brandon Mall on Monday, January 24.

The second suspect has been identified as Jaycob Riley, 19. He is facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer (x5), and felon in possession of a firearm.

At approximately 4 p.m. on January 24, 2022, an undercover detective assigned to HCSO’s Special Investigations Division was attempting to buy firearms from two suspects at a prearranged location at the mall. As the transaction was taking place inside the detective’s vehicle, the suspects attempted to rob the detective at gunpoint, causing an HCSO apprehension team, which is comprised of other undercover deputies, to immediately move in towards the vehicle for the safety of the detective. The suspects began to flee the area, and at least one of the suspects fired multiple shots toward the deputies as they ran away. The deputies did not return fire. No deputies or civilians were struck or suffered injuries.

Detectives were able to take one of the suspects into custody while another fled the scene in an unknown direction. The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

The suspect in custody is Jordan Gracia, 19, who has a lengthy criminal history including charges of armed burglary, juvenile in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed firearm. Gracia faces a charge of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and dealing in stolen property. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

The investigation remains active. Any updates will be released from the Public Affairs Office.