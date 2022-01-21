TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Rent prices all over the Tampa Bay Area are skyrocketing and families are struggling to make the monthly payments.

The City of St. Petersburg held a meeting on Thursday considering options to provide affordable housing.

Bren Revis is a mother in St. Petersburg and says “I’m afraid I’m staring down the barrel of homelessness for a while.”

Revis is a mother in St. Petersburg and says she has been looking for a new home for three weeks now, after she learned the home she is renting is now being sold.

She says rent prices have gone up so much in the area it’s making her search extremely difficult.

“I can’t afford anything nearby on my current salary even with my fiancés salary combined with mine,” said Revis.

Revis has four children and says she needs a place big enough for her family.

“I’m paying $650 right now for a two bedroom suite with a bonus room. Now I’m looking at those types of places being near two grand,” said Revis.

She says she’s looking everywhere apartments, condos, homes, and even considering moving in with a friend.

People have told me well get a better paying job, well I would love to. I’ve been looking. Competition is really high for that. I’ve been told to get financial aid. I’ve tried. I don’t qualify,” said Revis.

St. Petersburg real estate agent, Chris Lampe, says the market for buying homes has also become very competitive in the last couple years.

“In the past 12 months in Pinellas County, properties have appreciated, we are talking condos, townhouses, 22%.”

He says he expects that trend to continue, just at a slower rate.

To address the affordable housing issue, on Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council approved to put $750,000 towards the contemporary housing alternatives of Florida Inc. In order to obtain twelve new affordable housing units, but that contract is only set to last 30 years. Many residents say that isn’t enough.

“After the 30 years is up, C.H.A.F. could decide to sell it, they could boost those rents back up,” said a speaker at the council meeting.

And Revis says she hopes the government steps in a little more to help families in similar situations.

“I don’t want to lose my kids, so that’s on my mind constantly, while I’m trying to keep up positivity and not scare them,” said Revis.