TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, a local animal shelter is participating in what’s being called the “Betty White Challenge.”

The Betty White Challenge is impacting animal shelters all over the nation, especially at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where officials say as of noon on Monday, they’ve received $13,000.

Christine McLarty with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says “This is all Betty White, this is all her legacy that’s living on and it’s all the community that’s pouring out their kindness and their love.”

January 17 was a day many people all over the world were waiting for: Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Local artist, Alexis Fraser says “She always had the mission to dedicate her life to taking care of animals who are in need.”

After Betty White sadly passed away on New Year’s Eve 2021, people decided to remember her in different ways, and one of those ways being “The Betty White Challenge.”

“That has sparked a movement through the nation and right here in the Tampa Bay Area to help animals, we’re just overjoyed,” said McLarty.

“The Betty White Challenge” encourages people all over the nation to donate $5 or more to any local or national animal shelter or rescue agency.

“By noon, we raised over $13,000.”

And as of 5 p.m. on Monday, that number changed, with $23,000 being donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

McLarty says 100% of the money is going towards taking care of cats, dogs, and rabbits at the facility.

“Each of those we take in, if they need help, we will give them surgery, we help them in any way that we can. We spay and neuter each animal before they leave,” said McLarty.

But that challenge isn’t the only thing betty white started. A local Tampa Bay artist painted a picture of Betty White using only lipstick, and it’s now being auctioned off to raise money for the humane society.

“Our family’s beloved Aunt Claudia unexpectedly passed away on the same day as Betty White and she really wanted people to donate to their local shelters,” said Fraser.

Fraser says she hopes January 17 will always be a day to give and help animals in need.

“The money that we raise from this painting today will do Betty White and our dear, Aunt Claudia proud,” said Fraser.

The auction for the Betty White painting will run through next Monday.