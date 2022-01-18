File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday evening, January 16, where they found a man who was shot and killed in his backyard.

The suspect involved in the shooting turned the gun on himself a short time later, causing a critical injury.

Deputies responded to the scene on Bailey Road in an unincorporated are of Mulberry around 9:16 p.m. following the reports of a shooting.

The 38-year old victim, identified as Cipriano Jimenez Toribio, was found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds in his head. Family members allowed PSCO to reveal Mr. Toribio’s identity.

A K-9 unit searched for the suspect and located him about a half-mile away; he was unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his head, and in possession of a handgun. He was transported to a local hospital on life support.

The suspect was identified as 27-year old Edward Flores. According to Flores’ mother, her son has been staying with her and had a drug problem. She said he had been drinking alcohol and appeared to be high when he left the house that night, just before the murder.

Flores’ mother owns the residence where Mr. Toribio has lived.

“Our victim and the suspect were friends. The victim is a roofer and a part-time minister. In fact, he has repeatedly tried to help the suspect and has prayed with him in regards to the suspect’s drug problem,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

PCSO Homicide detectives spoke with a witness who was with the victim at the time of the murder.

The witness said he and the victim had just returned from the store and found that all of the circuit breakers had been shut off.

As the two were standing in the kitchen, Flores appeared in the doorway of the back porch, pointed a gun at them and ordered them both into the backyard.

Once in the yard, Flores asked, “What did you guys do?” The victim answered that they had just returned from the store and then his cell phone rang. Flores took the phone from him.

The witness said that the victim told Flores that he had no problems with him (Flores) or his mother, and that is when Flores shot the victim and he fell to the ground.

Flores then pointed the gun at the witness and said, “Tell me where you went and don’t lie to me.” The witness replied to him that they went to the store, and Flores pointed the gun at the victim and shot him again. That’s when the witness ran away.

The K-9 Unit located Flores less than an hour after the murder occurred.

At this time, Flores remains hospitalized on life-support.

The investigation is ongoing.

Edward Flores’ prior criminal history includes sixteen felonies and six misdemeanors, consisting of charges for carrying a concealed firearm, burglary, multiple grand thefts and drug possessions, providing false information to a pawn broker, and violations of probation.