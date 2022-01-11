HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The body of a female victim was located at a home in the Lake Magdalene area on Monday night. The body of the male suspect involved in her death was later located inside the residence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 14000 block of Cherry Lake Drive at approximately 7 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022. A mutual friend of the suspect and victim, who were in a relationship, called requesting a welfare check for the victim, a white female in her 40s.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed what appeared to be the body of a deceased woman in the back of a Jeep Compass parked outside the home. The body was inside of a black trash bag.

Deputies began making attempts to speak with the suspect, 52-year-old Charles Siminski, who refused to come out of his home. The HCSO SWAT, Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the residence. After hours of attempting to negotiate with the suspect to come out of his residence, Siminski was ultimately found deceased inside of a bedroom due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Siminski’s criminal history shows a history of domestic violence involving the victim, including an arrest in September 2021 for battery and an incident on December 4, 2021, where the victim suffered a laceration to the head after reportedly jumping out of a limousine on N Dale Mabry Highway following a domestic violence incident with Siminski.

“It is always a tragedy when a victim loses their life at the hands of their abuser when help is simply a phone call away,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we continue to investigate what led up to this incident, I am urging anyone who believes they are a victim of domestic violence or who knows someone who could be a victim to reach out for assistance through one of the many organizations in our community, including the Spring of Tampa Bay.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released through the HCSO Public Affairs Office through a press release.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence can contact the Spring of Tampa Bay 24-hours a day by calling 813-247-SAFE (7233).