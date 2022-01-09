Florida Sports Betting And Seminole Tribe DealSports gambling in Florida has come to a standstill just three weeks after a federal judge ruled that the originally formed compact that was forged between the state and the Seminole Tribe was in fact illegal. This comes after those in Florida were certain that now the issue of iGaming was resolved and that it would not be approved, online sports betting could finally come to the state. However, it seems now lawmen in the state studying the deal in detail have discovered holes in the legality of the deal.