SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Main Street, Sarasota, just before 1:45 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Latoya Johnson, 37, of Sarasota, has been arrested and is facing charges of Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. She is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $1.1-million bond.

Sarasota Police officers were working the New Year’s Eve event on Main Street when they were alerted to a shooting at 1429 Main Street, Sarasota. During the investigation, officers determined an adult man had been shot. The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Johnson along with several other people were contacted by Sarasota Police officers in front of 1415 2nd Street, Sarasota after witnesses provided their description. As officers approached the group, they saw Johnson conceal a firearm in a planter in the area. The firearm was recovered by officers.

Video from inside the business showed Johnson and several other people sitting at a table against the wall. The victim and his family were seated at a table in the outside patio area. One of the family members appeared intoxicated and tried not to get physically sick. The family member walked inside and as he passed Johnson and the group of friends, he appeared to get sick on one of the people sitting with Johnson.

The group got up, approached the family member and a fight started. Johnson is seen on video holding a black firearm in her right hand as she kicked people on the ground. At the same time, the victim is seen running towards the fight and attempting to defend his family by hitting Johnson on her head. Johnson turned to the victim and shot him. Witnesses told officers they confirmed hearing a single gunshot. The incident took 37 seconds.

Johnson has a Florida criminal history which includes seven felony convictions. In June 2008, in Sarasota County, Johnson was sentenced to three years at a state prison for the charge of Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

