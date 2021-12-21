TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Throughout the year, GTE Financial upholds its commitment to a primary pillar of purpose – giving back to the Tampa Bay community. This holiday season, and for the eighth consecutive year in a row, GTE has made it a priority, through their Make Hope Real initiative, to support member families who have found themselves in a tough financial situation during the holidays. Make Hope Real is an internal philanthropic effort meant to help families in need have the holiday they very much deserve.

The holidays can be difficult for many people struggling to make ends meet. Several years ago, GTE Financial decided to spread cheer to member families who could use a lending hand. This year, GTE Financial selected thirteen local families to support to make the most impact possible. Fifty-one family members, thirty of which are children, were supported by the organization making this the biggest year for GTE Financial’s Make Hope Real.

Once families are selected, the Make Hope Real team will fulfill each chosen member’s holiday wish list, always going above and beyond to ensure each family has an incredible holiday.

“Make Hope Real is one of my favorite philanthropic efforts here at the credit union. It is extremely rewarding to work with our member families to bring some holiday cheer, and now more than ever, they need us,” says Lisa Cathey, Engagement Marketing Manager at GTE Financial. Since its inception, Cathey has been a part of Make Hope Real through volunteering and fundraising efforts. Cathey took over leading the initiative three years ago alongside her team. “Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces and the relief we bring to these incredibly hard-working parents is exactly why we do this every year,” Lisa continued.

GTE Financial’s Make Hope Real Initiative was developed to further celebrate “People Helping People” while acknowledging GTE’s deep love for its members and the entire Tampa Bay community. Families for Make Hope Real were selected by submitting their personal stories and wish lists at gtefinancial.org.

