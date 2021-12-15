TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two people are now dead and at least 41 are hospitalized, and the Florida Poison Control Center says it’s all because of some synthetic marijuana in the Tampa Bay Area.

Officials at the Tampa Poison Control Center say the biggest sign that you’ve been exposed to synthetic marijuana is long term bleeding. They say for those patients hospitalized, it’ll take months to recover.

“The case count is 41 hospitalized and two deaths.”

On Tuesday, the Florida Poison control cCenter is warning people about a synthetic marijuana outbreak in the Tampa Bay Area.

Managing Director for the Florida Control Center, Alfred Aleguas, says people who use the drug, also called spice, show spontaneous bleeding.

“The word is getting out but people are also continuing to use and showing up in the emergency departments. Blood in the urine, bleeding gums, bloody noses that won’t stop, easy bruising, and when we check their lag results, we find out they have very long-term bleeding,” said Aleguas.

He says an outbreak similar to this one happened back in 2018, but the number of people hospitalized was about 20…less than half of what it is right now.

“It’s usually inexpensive and it’s been outlawed in Florida for several years,” said Aleguas.

He says the number of patients is changing every day.

“Right now we are helping the patients, managing these patients, because there is an antidote available, but the antidote is in very short supply because it requires a very high dose.”

Aleguas says if people don’t die from the drug, they could spend three months getting treatment and spend upwards of $100,000.

“It’ll cost somewhere in the $20,000 to $50,000 a month for treatment,” said Aleguas.

Health officials say if you have any questions about synthetic marijuana, you can call Florida Poison Control.