TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two local non-profit organization need your help.

Their goal is to make sure every child in the Tampa Bay Area has a gift under the Christmas tree this year.

At Metropolitan Ministries, leaders say they need about 30,000 more toys donated before Christmas, and the areas in most need are the teen boys and teen girls section.

Sarah Weaver works for an organization called Christmas for Fosters, which collects donations so foster children and foster families can have presents on Christmas day.

“Even for a brief moment they forget what their life circumstances are and just experience that joy, and the magic of Christmas and things like that, it makes it all worth it. We ask our families to reserve these gifts for Christmas morning just to ensure a little bit of Christmas magic,” said Weaver.

As the holiday gets closer, volunteers are getting to work and asking for more toy donations, so they can reach their goal of serving 500 foster children across the state.

“Some of the top items requested by our kids are really cool sneakers, so all sorts of Nike sneakers and things like that as well as electronics like gaming systems, and hover boards and electric scooters,” said Weaver.

Another organization, Metropolitan Ministries, is in need of donations as well.

“We need at least another 30,000 toys,” said Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries.

Burke says some age groups aren’t receiving as many toy donations as others.

“That age group of three years old to eight years old for toys, we are short there, we are short on toys eight to twelve, for girls ages ten to twelve, and then teenagers,” said Burke.

Burke says the goal is to provide gifts for 50,000 children in the Tampa Bay Area, but she knows supply chain shortages is an issue this year.

“It’s always good to order early, especially because of the delayed shipping,” said Burke.

Both Burke and Weaver say gift cards are also appreciated, so they can make sure each child gets what they want for Christmas.

“The real joy is when you see that child who has experienced so much trauma, they are in the most vulnerable part of their life, and then they smile,” said Weaver.