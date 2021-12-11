POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) arrested four suspects for possession of child pornography during an undercover investigation focused on those who possess and distribute images and videos of children being sexually battered.

The investigation began after PCSO received tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about suspects living in Polk County who were possibly transmitting or downloading the harmful images and videos. Detectives served search warrants at the four suspects’ houses and seized all of their digital devices for further analysis. Each suspect faces additional charges if more illegal content is found.

Deputies also discovered that one of the suspects, 23-year-old Ian Gadd of Lakeland, had been repeatedly sexually abusing a young child he had access to, and was filming the abuse. He received additional charges related to the sexual battery and filming it.

“These suspects – who are the worst of the worst – used common social media apps, like Instagram, Snapchat, and Kik, to transmit and download child pornography. This is clear proof that these horrific images are easier than ever to find and share. Each time an image is downloaded or shared, the victim in that image is re-victimized. We continue to encourage parents to be all up in their child’s business – no matter how old their child is. We want them locked up so that they never have access to children,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

Ian Gadd (DOB 6/18/98) of Lakeland was arrested and charged with two counts transmission of child pornography (F2), and 89 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found 89 images and videos of children as young as 3-years-old being sexually battered. Gadd was also charged with 11 counts sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old (Capital Felony), 10 counts use of a child in a sexual performance (F2), and 10 counts promoting a sexual performance by a child (F2). He is being held without bond in the Polk County Jail. Gadd’s prior criminal history includes arrests in 2018 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Melvin Lagos, Jr. (DOB 5/30/03) of Davenport was arrested and charged with 32 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images of children as young as 8-years-old being sexually battered. Lagos told detectives he’s employed as a metal refinisher and dropped out of high school after the 11th grade. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $32,000 bond ($1,000 per charge).

Christian Pillot-Osorio (DOB 7/15/92) of Lakeland was arrested and charged with four counts transmission of child pornography (F2) and 33 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images of children as young as 5-months-old being sexually battered. Christian told detectives that among other online platforms he has used Snapchat to transmit child pornography. He is being held without bond in the Polk County Jail.

Billy “Jordan” Rose (DOB 3/23/98) of Winter Haven was arrested and charged with 38 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images of children as young as 2-years-old being sexually battered. Rose told detectives he has used Kik Messenger to download child pornography. He told detectives he is unemployed and dropped out of high school in the 9th grade. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $585,000 bond ($15,000 per charge).