TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The nation is facing an unexpected holiday dilemma. Many pop-up Christmas tree farms are facing tree shortages!

At Gallio Family Christmas Trees, what you see there is all they have left: about 100 trees. They received their last shipment on Sunday, which is much earlier compared to previous years.

Owner of Gallio Family Christmas Trees, Ed Gallio says “We’ve seen kids grow up through here. We’ve been doing this 25 years.”

For many families in the Tampa Bay Area, having a real Christmas tree during the holidays is a necessity, but this year those green beauties are hard to come by.

“Bigger trees have especially been rough. We’d put in an order and get a third of what we wanted,” said Gallio.

Gallio says getting Christmas trees from his suppliers has gotten more and more difficult over the last two years.

“Driver shortages, diesel being so high. Different weather things in Oregon and Washington with floods and wildfires causing damage to the trees,” said Gallio.

It’s a problem that’s causing him to close shop more than a week early.

“Right now, like I said, there is nothing coming in, everything is done,” said Gallio.

Gallio Family Christmas Trees isn’t the only one experiencing the shortage. One owner of Mike’s Christmas Trees Incorporated says she is too. When CW44’s Casey Albritton called another company called North Star Trees, the voicemail said “Hi, this is Rich with Northstar Trees. We are sold out for the season. Thank you for all of your patronage.”

“We’re getting calls like ‘Do you still have trees?’ ‘We do. But you need to get here.’”

Gallio says he is expecting to run out of Christmas trees this weekend and hopes next year is better.

“We want the kids to have a tree. We want families to have a tree. So it’s kind of heartbreaking, for me and my family it is,” said Gallio.

Gallio says if you’re interested in buying a real Christmas tree, don’t wait any longer!