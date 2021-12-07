TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – International travelers coming into the United States are facing stricter COVID-19 protocols.

The new rule from the Biden administration requires all travelers coming into the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their flight.

Dennis Reid who was traveling from Canada to Florida says “Well, it was a little bit of a panic, because I didn’t realize we needed to get it so quick.”

This was the reaction of many international travelers coming into the United States on Monday.

Another traveler, Denise Montieth, says “We were notified by Cayman Airways Friday midday, and I had already had our PCR tests scheduled, so I called the provider and rescheduled it for Sunday.”

Montieth says hearing that passengers coming into the U.S. now need a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of their flight was frustrating.

“In a perfect world it would have been easy to do , but unfortunately, everyone was in the same boat and there were 30 people in a very small room, trying to all do the same thing,” said Montieth.

Reid says it wasn’t hard to find a COVID-19 testing site before his flight.

“There’s thousands of them, very simple,” said Reid.

Travelers have very different views on the new rule.

“It’s a hassle. I don’t understand how you have to have a PCR test and then you cram 150 people on an airplane,” said Montieth.

Another passenger, Junella Taber, says “It’s fine. I’m glad they’re testing.”

Junella and Kevin Taber are flying to Budapest, and say although the new rule might make travelers do a little more work, it’s worth it.

“You’re vaccinated, you do the right thing and you move on,” said Kevin Taber.

International travelers say their biggest recommendation is to plan ahead.