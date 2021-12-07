PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tuesday afternoon, Pasco County Sheriff’s detectives announced they found the body of 34-year-old Kathleen Moore.

Investigators found Moore’s body along Carmel Avenue in the wooded area near the home of her boyfriend, Collin Knapp.

This comes just one day after officials announced Knapp, is being charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with her disappearance.

On Carmel Avenue, Pasco County deputies spent the whole day working to get any new information on the death of Moore.

Family and friends say all they want now are answers.

Two close friends, Noelle Custodio and Samantha Neitz, described Moore as a kind person.

“She was the life of the party. I mean, she could make you laugh, her smile was infectious. Just a great person,” said Custodio.

She can always bring you up when you’re down,” said Neitz.

Another friend, Erica Swanson, says “She was a great person, a people person as you can see. Friendly. She affected everyone she came in contact with.”

Friends say Moore was a light in this world.

“It was just always a fun time with her,” said Custodio.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Moore was last seen November 29 on Carmel Avenue in Newport Richie, where officials say her and her 30-year-old-boyfriend, Collin Knapp, were arguing.

Officials say Knapp states he went to do a meat inventory check at 1:30am at his job located at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse. While there, investigators say he threw clothes in the dumpster covered with blood stains that matched Moore’s DNA.

On Monday, Collin Knapp was charged with second degree murder in connection with her disappearance.