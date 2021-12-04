TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–On Monday, December 6th from 5 PM to 6 PM ET, Joe and Son’s Olive Oils is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a specialty food store in South Tampa! The celebration will include the unveiling of a new mural of Giuseppe (Joe) and Maria Favata, a ribbon-cutting event with the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 PM ET, and a donation of 10 percent of all sales to Feeding Tampa Bay. The public is invited to join in “olive” the festivities at the flagship location at 3204 West Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Owner Andrea Messina said, “My family had a grocery business in Tampa since the 1930s, and ten years ago I had this idea to reinvent it, but I never dreamed that this is where we would be now. We have two locations and a cookbook, and we’re continuing to grow. The new mural at our flagship shop pays tribute to my great-grandparents, who founded our family business. They inspired me to pursue my dreams, and everything we’ve done has been in honor of them. With the support of our community and the love of my family, I’m excited to see where the next decade takes us!”

Messina’s great-grandfather, Joe, emigrated from Sicily to Tampa, with a dream of creating a better life for himself and his family. That dream came true in 1938 when he opened Joe and Son’s Grocery in the historic Ybor City area, which soon became a neighborhood staple. Joe, affectionately known as “Pepito,” and his son, John, offered their customers the finest produce, meats, olive oils, and grocery items while focusing on providing excellent service.

After Joe’s death, John, his wife, and their children, including Messina’s mother, Marilyn Favata Messina, kept the original shop open until 1976.

In November 2011, Andrea Messina reopened the family business – with a modern twist – at its first location on Bay to Bay, and in April 2019 opened the Carrollwood location at 11618 North Dale Mabry Highway in North Tampa. While some of the offerings have changed, the family values remain the same. When shoppers visit Joe and Son’s Olive Olives, they love to chat with Messina’s mother, Marilyn, affectionately known as Mama Olive, and feel that sense of community.

Today, Joe and Son’s Olive Oils offers more than 50 varieties of ultra-premium, imported, extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars, including single varietal extra virgin olive oils, infused and fused olive oils, seed and nut oils, infused aged balsamic vinegars, and other specialty foods. All of the oils and vinegars are offered for complimentary tasting, and all bottles are poured on-site.