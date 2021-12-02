TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Another thing you need to keep an out for this time of year: Holiday scams!

As many of us move to purchasing gifts online, it makes you more susceptible to these types of scams.

Eric Olsen with the Department of Consumer Protection says “Once the money is sent, it can be very difficult.”

This holiday season, Hillsborough County Department of Consumer Protection says scams are on the rise.

“Spending money online now more than ever and the people who are out doing these frauds out in the community are going to try to target people,” said Olsen.

Olsen says this year, shoppers may become victim to scammers more often if they aren’t careful.

“Supply chain issues are coming into play now more than ever. There might be limitations on what they can actually get, and if they think they are going to get a better deal, and if it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” said Olsen.

Olsen says scammers tend to reach out to you first and are usually very pushy.

“High pressure sales, you have to act now or you’ll miss the chance, miss the opportunity, that’s a red flag,” said Olsen.

He also says when it comes to online scams, there’s a few things you should keep an eye out for.

“Really the red flags are poor grammar, poor spelling, offering these items or offers that seem too good to be true,” said Olsen.

He says shoppers need to do research this holiday season before they make any purchases.

“People should do their homework really if they are going to give to charities, or purchase anything online from someone or a business they are not familiar with,” said Olsen.