POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) arrested five people during a drug trafficking investigation that began in late October.

Detectives began their investigation after learning that large amounts of narcotics were being sold out of a residence located at 206 Colorado Avenue in Lakeland.

During the investigation, undercover deputies identified 55-year-old Lisa Radina of Lakeland as a local drug dealer/trafficker selling methamphetamine, heroine, and fentanyl. During their interaction, Radina asked an undercover detective to drive her to her supplier’s home at 206 Colorado Avenue in order to pick up around 7-grams of fentanyl. That’s when detectives learned Radina’s supplier was 41-year-old Nareo Lewis of Lakeland.

On November 23rd detectives obtained a search warrant for Lewis’ residence and arrested Radina who at the time of the arrest possessed 12-grams of fentanyl.

During the serving of the warrant, Nareo Lewis attempted to flee out the backdoor with a backpack, but was quickly apprehended. During a search of the backpack, detectives found large quantities of illegal narcotics:

* One kilogram of methamphetamine

* 75 grams of powder cocaine

* 20 grams of crack cocaine

* 75 grams of fentanyl powder 175 grams of suspected fentanyl pills

* 392 grams of confirmed fentanyl pills (almost 1 pound)

Inside the home, detectives additionally seized about one-pound of marijuana and a handgun (Lewis is a convicted felon). Nareo Lewis was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

While detective were executing the search warrant, 54-year-old Kevin Mason of Lakeland arrived at the residence on a bicycle. When a detective, who was wearing a Sheriff’s Office vest asked him why he was there, Mason told the detective he wanted to purchase $100 worth of narcotics. A search of Mason’s bag revealed illegal Xanax, carisoprodol pills, and methamphetamine. Mason was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

“Illegal drugs destroy lives and families, and generate theft and violence in our community, and drug traffickers are profiting from the destruction. I’m proud of the good work our detectives did to take these drugs off the street and send these traffickers to jail,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

The following people were arrested:

41-year-old Nareo Lewis of Lakeland. He is charged with:

Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl

Armed Trafficking in Cocaine

Armed Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Sale of Fentanyl

Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Maintaining Residence for Drug Trafficking

Maintaining Residence for Drug Sales

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer Without Violence

Lewis has a previous criminal history that includes 22 felonies and 19 misdemeanors with charges of aggravated battery, lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim between the age of 12 and 16-years-old, destroying evidence, violation of probation, and numerous charges of possession and sales of drugs. He has been incarcerated in Florida State Prison 3 times.

55-year-old Lisa Radina of Lakeland. She is charged with:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Fentanyl (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl (2 counts)

Sale of heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Radina’s criminal history includes a federal charge for drug trafficking in Maryland, four other drug trafficking arrests in Maryland and New York.

54-year-old Kevin Mason of Lakeland. He is charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mason’s criminal history includes 16 felony charges and 25 misdemeanors including fraud, grand theft auto, DUI, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, battery, petit theft, violation of probation, and numerous drug possession charges.

Two others were arrested while serving the search warrant at 206 Colorado Avenue, Lakeland:

18-year-old A’nijah Lewis of Lakeland. She is charged with:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18-year-old Aryelle Frederick of Lakeland. She is charged with: