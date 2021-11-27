POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–23-year Cameron Peterson of Mulberry was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving yesterday, November 23, and was booked into the Polk County Jail.

A PCSO deputy observed Peterson pass his marked patrol car driving a silver Kia Optima eastbound Interstate 4 at an excessive speed at approximately 7:40 p.m. Peterson was weaving in and out of traffic. The deputy caught up to the Optima and eventually clocked Peterson’s speed on digital radar at 113 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The deputy pulled him over near Kathleen Road near Lakeland. When the deputy made contact, he observed multiple signs that Mr. Peterson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, including that Peterson moved slowly, giggled during his interview, had to lean on his vehicle to remain upright, his faced was flushed, he spoke with a distinct slurred speech pattern, he showed confusion at times, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, the odor of alcohol was present from his breath, and he was alternately aggressive and upset to being apologetic and polite.

Peterson refused to submit to a lawful breath test. His driver’s license was confiscated and his driving privileges have been suspended for one year per Florida Statutes.

“Interstate 4 is dangerous enough without this kind of extraordinarily dangerous driving behavior. It’s a miracle that no one was hurt by his reckless conduct.” said Grady Judd, Sheriff