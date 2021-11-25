TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa International Airport is seeing a record number of flyers compared to 2019 and 2020!

Tampa International Airport officials say this week they are seeing 75,000 to 80,000 people come through the airport each day, and they expect that number to increase this weekend.

That’s why officials say you need to get to the airport several hours ahead of your flight.

Airport traveler, Peggy Wolfe, says “Seeing family that I have not seen since before covid. I’m so excited. I have two little darlings. A great niece and a great nephew.”

For many people in the Tampa Bay Area, this Thanksgiving week is even more special compared to previous years.

“I have not travelled. I was just saying today I’m so excited to just be getting away for a little bit,” said Wolfe.

As COVID-19 cases decrease in Florida, people are taking to the air, and traveling to see their loved ones.

“I’m looking forward to just being with my mom and being with her best friend. Being thankful and eating lots of yummy food,” said traveler, Marina Gonzalez.

This week the Tampa International Airport is seeing record-breaking travelers.

“We’re going to see around 80,000 passengers. Compare that to this time of the year in 2019, that’s about 30,000 more passengers than we’ve seen,” said Spokesperson for the Tampa International Airport, Emily Nipps.

Nipps says you should arrive to the airport two hours ahead of time to account for any issues.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who have not travelled in a couple of years, and you can tell. They are a little more slow going through the airport. They are a little more disoriented. And that’s another reason why you should get here early,” said Nipps.

“I noticed a couple who were having everything explained to them like where to go or how to get there. And i thought it was cute,” said Gonzalez.

Both Gonzalez and Wolfe say no matter what travel issues you run into this Thanksgiving, have patience and stay positive.

“Keep a smile on your face, be grateful for what you have and enjoy every moment,” said Wolfe.