TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – As you get ready for Thanksgiving celebrations, local experts are warning you to not forget about the risks of COVID-19.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a public health professor at the University of South Florida, says “You really need to consider your own situation.”

As families get ready for Thanksgiving weekend, they are having to decide how to safely come together in the midst of the pandemic.

“If you are going to be with people are not vaccinated, or especially if you are with people who are really high risk. People who are elderly and immunosuppressed, then you want to take additional precautions,” said Dr. Unnasch.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a public health expert at the University of South Florida, says he has some suggestions for those families that have members who are at high risk for COVID-19.

“You may want to wear masks, you may want to do some social distancing or maybe eat outdoors. It’s supposed to be a beautiful week here,” said Dr. Unnasch.

He says for those families who are fully vaccinated with no immunocompromising health issues, Thanksgiving will look familiar.

“I think this thanksgiving could be like Thanksgiving in 2019,” said Dr. Unnasch.

If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, the Tampa International Airport is recommending some safety precautions.

“It’s a federal rule that you have to wear a mask inside the airport. We are still trying to keep as much space and distance through out the airport but it is crowded, so be sure to wash your hands frequently. We have hand sanitizers through out the airport. Use touch-less technology wherever you can,” said Spokesperson for Tampa International Airport, Emily Nipps.

Dr. Unnasch says although COVID-19 should be in the back of everyone’s mind still, this holiday season can be a little more relaxed.

“I had an early Thanksgiving last weekend with my son and daughter in Washington D.C. And I drove up there and it was just wonderful to get together and basically have what was a normal Thanksgiving dinner with the family again,” said Dr. Unnasch.