HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– An undercover operation conducted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of six men for online solicitation of a minor. The investigation ran from November 18-20, 2021. Investigators targeted suspects who use the internet and social media to prey on adolescent children.

Undercover detectives created fictitious profiles posing as 14 and 15-year-old females and males. Each of the six individuals arrested communicated their desires to have sex with who they thought was an underage individual, and they also traveled to meet the fictitious teenager to carry out the acts.

Among the arrestees, Casimiro Vidal Rael, 37, drove from Palmetto, FL, to Riverview, FL, to pick up a 14-year-old girl and travel with her to his residence for the purpose of sex.

Gabriel Guerrero Gonzalez, 29, traveled from Davenport, FL, to Riverview, FL, intending to meet a 15-year-old girl at her home to carry out sexual offenses.

Robin Varghese, 38, who was arrested for traveling to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, identified himself as a pastor upon arrest.

“There are predators on the internet and social media every day looking to take advantage of children,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we head into the holiday season when our children are off from school with more idle time on their hands, it’s important for parents to remember the importance of monitoring what their children are doing online. Know who your child is talking to and what websites they are visiting.”

Booking photos for all six individuals arrested are included.