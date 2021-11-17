HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – “Everyone was ok. The deputy did go to the hospital out of an abundance of caution just to get checked out and he’s taking the time he needs to recover,” said Jessica Lang, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Officials there are investigating a crash that resulted in a deputy’s vehicle flipping over. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted photos of the incident on social media saying the other driver ran a red light.

Meanwhile, officials are highlighting the incident in their most recent message to drivers.

“Put down the phones, slow down, drive carefully and just drive. So many times, people can’t fight the urge to check their texts messages or scroll through their phone and right know, as the holidays are coming, we all want to get home but safety has to remain a priority,” said Lang. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with hundreds of people responding.

“We are very active on our social media accounts and it’s just important for us at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to connect with the community. We are constantly thinking about what’s going on at the current time and putting out messages that we feel would be very valuable to our residents,” she said.

At the same time, travel is only expected to pick up. According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel is projected to rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels.

“We live in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County is big and it’s getting bigger. Not as many people are working from home as they were last year,” she explained. Studies show more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel during that time, which is the highest single-year increase since 2005.