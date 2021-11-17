HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Selling or Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor.
On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Noushad Ali, 40, entered a bathroom stall at the Citrus Town Center Mall at the same time a 12-year-old victim entered an adjacent stall. While the victim was washing their hands, Ali pointed a cell phone under the stall and displayed a video of two males engaged in oral sex. The victim immediately left the bathroom, notified their parents, and Ali was later identified and arrested by HCSO detectives.
“This man’s acts are disgraceful and disturbing,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While this type of shameful activity will not be tolerated in our community and Ali is paying the consequences of his actions, I am urging parents to keep a close eye on their children and always remain vigilant, especially during the busy holiday shopping season.”
Ali was arrested and charged with Selling or Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor.