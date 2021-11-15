LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – “I’ve been dancing here since I was three. I would have never have thought I would be able to participate in the Macy’s Parade and I’m just so blessed and so excited for this amazing experience,” said Tutterow Dance Academy dancer Breanna Stevens.

Last week, CW44 gave you the big news for the Tutterow Dance Academy who was recently asked to perform at the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The team was one of the few chosen across the country to perform at the parade and has since been practicing their routine. CW44’s Andrea Alvarez got a sneak peak of what you’ll see on the big day.

“It’s really fun! I like it. It’s fast energetic, it’s a lot of fun. I like the music too, it’s very uplifting and happy. I think it’s perfect for the parade,” said dance member Chloe Womack. The team is made up of nearly a couple dozen teens.

This will be the fourth time the dance academy has sent dancers to NYC to participate in the parade. Dance Academy Director Deborah Kennedy says “It’s important to me that our company/competition dancers have many opportunist to perform other than just competitions.”

When the girls arrive in New York City, she says other activities are planned such as visiting the Statue of Liberty, the 9/11 Memorial, a broadway show and more.

“Growing up as a dancer it’s a lot of hard work but it’s really rewarding and this is crazy think that we’re going to be dancing for so many people,” said Megan Bishop. And now that these young ladies have joined the big leagues, they’re offering up advice for other young dancers who plan to tune in.

“If you’re nervous about getting in front of people, just know that everyone is in the same boat as you and you’re there to have fun,” said Kiley Campbell.

“At the end of the day, when you see them up there performing, it’s just beautiful, amazing, emotional all at the same time,” said Helicia Borisoff, a mom of one of the dancers there.

“Look out for sparkly bright costumes and that’s us,” said Bishop.

