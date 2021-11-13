LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A local dance team just got the chance of a lifetime. A team from the Tutterow Dance Academy was asked to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. In a two part series, CW44’s Andrea Alvarez takes us inside the team’s reactions and routine before heading off to the Big Apple.

“I started dance when I was really young – about two and a half [years old]. It was so fun to me. The music, you know, it moves you,” said Baye Borisoff who grew up a performing arts dancer. “I went to a pre-school and they had a dance program there. I just loved it.”

But her entire dance career has led up to moments like this.

“I dance about 4 days a week. Because of this parade, I’m dancing 6 days a week,” she said. Her dance team at the Tutterow Dance Academy in Largo was just asked to perform at the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. “It’s like a whole week experience and it’s going to be so fun getting to perform with my friends and [it’s] a great thing that you can say that you’ve done.”

She and the team plan to leave next Friday and Saturday for the Big Apple.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited. I can’t even believe that I’m getting the opportunity to do this. I mean I’ve seen the Macy’s Day Parade on TV every single year since I was growing up as a kid and so now just being able to be in it, that just seems unreal, you know,” she exclaimed.

Tune in next week as we take you inside the routine and the road to the big day.