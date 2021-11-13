LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A local dance team just got the chance of a lifetime. A team from the Tutterow Dance Academy was asked to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. In a two part series, CW44’s Andrea Alvarez takes us inside the team’s reactions and routine before heading off to the Big Apple.
“I started dance when I was really young – about two and a half [years old]. It was so fun to me. The music, you know, it moves you,” said Baye Borisoff who grew up a performing arts dancer. “I went to a pre-school and they had a dance program there. I just loved it.”READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?
But her entire dance career has led up to moments like this.
“I dance about 4 days a week. Because of this parade, I’m dancing 6 days a week,” she said. Her dance team at the Tutterow Dance Academy in Largo was just asked to perform at the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. “It’s like a whole week experience and it’s going to be so fun getting to perform with my friends and [it’s] a great thing that you can say that you’ve done.”READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your November Payment Come?
She and the team plan to leave next Friday and Saturday for the Big Apple.
“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited. I can’t even believe that I’m getting the opportunity to do this. I mean I’ve seen the Macy’s Day Parade on TV every single year since I was growing up as a kid and so now just being able to be in it, that just seems unreal, you know,” she exclaimed.MORE NEWS: Part 1 of 2: Pinellas Co. Dance Team to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tune in next week as we take you inside the routine and the road to the big day.