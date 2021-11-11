TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced his team is working protect Floridians against vaccine mandates from the federal government.

“No firefighter, no nurse, nobody should be losing their jobs because of these jabs,” said Governor DeSantis.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis announced his team will be fighting any federal mandates that would require employees to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. He says the issue will be discussed during the next legislative special session.

“We need to make sure people can put food on the table and that their livelihoods aren’t dependent on whether or not they do the jab or the booster,” said Governor DeSantis.

President Joe Biden is enacting a mandate starting January Fourth that will make private sector companies with 100 or more workers require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus every week.

“It’s wrong to kick people out of work, it’s wrong to micromanage businesses like that and it’s wrong to potentially deprive key industries of people we need. Trucking, nurses,” said Governor DeSantis.

Chief Deputy for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Donna Lusczynski, says the agency already has 300 vacancies, and it can’t afford to lose any more workers.

“Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has always encouraged vaccinations, but it has never been mandatory, nor do we plan to do so. If that were to be the case, it would be debilitating,” said Lusczynski.

Many people who didn’t want to go on camera said they support a vaccine mandate. One Tampa Bay resident, Damaris Allen, says it’s a complicated issue.

“How do we approach this and find a middle ground where we are not pushing in one direction or the other, we are just doing what’s best for everyone,” said Allen.