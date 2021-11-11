TAMPa, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Just a week after the House of Representatives passed President Biden’s more than one trillion dollar infrastructure bill, the City of Tampa is already coming up with plans on how to share its portion of the money.

On Tuesday, city leaders came together to discuss how to improve public transit.

City leaders say the trolley and buses that comes through Downtown Tampa could be upgraded, with more ride options, faster transportation and more connections between places like Ybor City and the Tampa International Airport.

Evan Davis is a resident in the Tampa Bay Area and uses the public transit system in Downtown Tampa to get to and from work.

“There’s only one really, so it’s not the best transit system, even though it’s better than nothing. I think if it were air conditioned, more people would probably use it,” said Davis. He says “To have a transit system where I don’t have to use my car and park places, because it’s kind of hard finding parking in Downtown Tampa. It’s kind of nice.”

He says he’s excited to hear that the city is considering expanding and upgrading transit options.

“There’ll be less traffic for sure because everyone won’t have to use their car. Instead of having 20 cars, you can have one tram,” said Davis.

On Tuesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city and state leaders came together to talk about how they will use their portion of President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.

“In our eyes, there has been a lot of transit funding that’s been going on in South Florida, and there’s a lot of work that’s been done in the Orlando area so we feel that it is Tampa Bay’s time,” said Mayor Castor.

Vik Bhide with the City of Tampa Mobility Department says the city is considering multiple mass transit options like CSX and Amtrak, both train services. They area also thinking of other changes for tourists and residents.

“The modernization and extension of the street car system right behind us, the other is a connection between the airport and downtown slash Ybor City to really complete that jobs corridor loop if you will, and third is connecting our downtown to USF,” said Bhide.

City leaders say they aren’t sure how much money will be designated to the tampa bay area or what projects will be prioritized yet. We will bring you that information as soon as we have it.